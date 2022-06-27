Monday, 27 June 2022

School receives two benches

TWO picnic benches have been donated to Checkendon Primary School by Henley estate agents Savills.

Headteacher Sarah Hillier said: “We’d like to say a big thank-you for this generous donation. We have a glorious outside area and want to use it.

“On a warm day, the children are now able to sit outside to eat their lunch and we are also able to work outside.

“We are at the start of developing our outside area and have some very exciting plans that will support the children’s problem-solving skills and nurture their creativity as well as provide rich opportunities for developing their imaginations.”

Stephen Christie-Miller, head of office at Savills Henley, said: “All of our team live in and around Henley and we’re always keen to support the local community when and where we can.

“This is a new partnership with Checkendon Primary School and we’re delighted the benches are now in place ready for summer.”

Pictured on one of the benches are Ryan Allbon, left, and Adam Sayers, of Savills, Sarah Hillier and three pupils.

