School to treat staff

THE Piggott School in Wargrave will be running a staff appreciation week next month.

All 200 staff will be invited to take part in various activities and will be supplied with treats such as coffee and doughnuts from July 11 to 15.

This is being arranged the school’s parent teacher association, which was relaunched in October.

At Easter the group sent each staff member a chocolate egg.

Meanwhile, 1.2 tonnes of second-hand clothes were donated by parents last month under the bags2school scheme, raising £500.