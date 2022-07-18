Ex-footballer attends school fair in aid of new all-weather pitch

A FORMER professional footballer visited Kidmore End Primary School’s summer fair to raise money for a new sports pitch.

The parent teacher association at the Chalkhouse Green Road school hosted the event in aid of an all-weather facility.

Hayden Mullins, who was a midfielder with Crystal Palace and West Ham United, led a football shooting game for pupils. He had been invited by Jon De Souza, a friend and father of a pupil.

Mullins stood in goal while children, and then some parents, tried to score a goal against him.

He said: “It’s for a good cause and I came to try to help the school. I’m having fun and I know what kids are like as I have four myself — they all love being able to smash a ball at an adult.”

The fair hadn’t taken place since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was preceded by the children’s sports day, which was livestreamed for any parents who couldn’t make it.

Ned Collier, of year 2, said: “I feel happy and excited that we have a footballer here. I’m having fun and it’s good to have the parents back.”

Other attractions included food and drink stalls, ice cream, a bouncy castle and slide, an inflatable assault course and games such as hook-a-duck, welly throwing and a balloon arch donated by Bubbles by Fai.

There was also a free water-fighting area organised by Sarah Davern who puts on after-school sports and summer camps.

Headteacher Andrew Griffin said: “It’s great to see parents and children out again and it’s so lovely to get the community involved.

“It’s down to the hard work of the association.

“We had a fabulous sports day and we also had our year 5 and 6 children competing in a Quad Kids challenge. I’m so proud of them.”

The fair raised £7,400, which will be added to the figure of almost £26,000 that the school had already raised. The new pitch will cost at least £50,000.