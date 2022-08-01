Monday, 01 August 2022

School leavers party

YEAR 6 pupils at Valley Road Primary School in Henley held a leavers celebration at Henley Town Football Club on Tuesday last week. The children enjoyed various activities including a hotly contested game of rounders against their parents. The school thanked Town chairman Mick Keen and his team for their hospitality, and for providing the pitch sprinklers to help keep the children cool on such a warm night

