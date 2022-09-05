Meet Nick Armitage, head of Rupert House School, Henley

MY family and I are absolutely delighted to have joined this warm, family-oriented school.

Rupert House, which is rated “outstanding” by the Independent Schools Inspectorate, provides an exciting teaching and learning environment for children aged three to 11.

The energy and enthusiasm of the pupils is testament to the passionate and inspirational teaching provided at the school with children able to sample a wide range of sporting, musical, dramatic and creative activities.

Through our iconic big blue door, the school opens into an Aladdin’s cave of classrooms, music rooms, a well-resourced ICT suite and lovely outdoor spaces, including an artificial turf pitch and adventure playground.

Just along Fair Mile are our games pitches and Forest school and Henley Rugby Club, with which we have close links and share facilities.

The children swim locally and we frequently utilise the town’s many facilities for school performances and services.

The facilities we offer and enjoy at Rupert House appeal greatly to me as an individual as I consider myself to be a keen amateur sportsman who also enjoys painting, sketching and singing in my spare time.

These are skills which require dedication, determination and endurance and are reflected through our Rupert House values of courage, creativity, respect and resilience, which are instilled in our pupils and underpinned by the kindness that they show towards one another.

A growth mindset — “I can’t do this… yet” — is the most important trait our pupils can learn and will help them thrive at the wide range of independent, state and grammar schools they go on to. Many are successful in being awarded scholarships (15 awards from 16 pupils in 2020).

We hope you will come and visit us to see the school for yourself. Please do contact us to arrange a tour and learn more about our happy, vibrant and purposeful community.