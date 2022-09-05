SHIPLAKE COLLEGE is a

co-educational senior independent day and boarding school located in a stunning setting overlooking the River Thames just two miles upstream from Henley.

In September the school will have more than 520 pupils, an increase from 486 the previous year.

Headmaster Tyrone Howe says: “Everything we do at Shiplake we try to base on our three core values, known as the ‘Three I’s — Inclusive, Individual, Inspirational.

“We’re inclusive! It’s a school of just over 500 pupils with boys from year 7 to 13 and girls in the sixth form and in year 7 from 2023.

“Everyone matters — we’re a community and, above all, we are kind to each other. There are countless opportunities for all to opt into, be involved in and try new things.

“Individual. We recognise and respect that you’re all different and thank goodness for that. This is a personal best school and whatever your academic prowess, artistic flair, or sporting ability, we aim to get the very best out of every single pupil.

“With small class sizes and such an array of sports and

co-curricular activities, it gives us a really good chance of achieving this.

“Finally, inspirational. We have amazing teachers, whose mission is to inspire young people. We have an amazing setting along with superb facilities. And, most importantly, pupils inspire each other.

“We want to instil in our young people a strong and true sense of ambition and aspiration.”

From September 2023 the college will welcome girls into year 7 to join the already well-established co-educational environment in the sixth form.

Mr Howe adds: “It is a natural evolution of the school and it is important to remember that we have had girls in our sixth form for more than 20 years. They have a hugely positive impact on our school community and if we are preparing our young people for life after school, those relations between boys and girls, I believe, need to be experienced and learned from a young age. We have also heard many times ‘if only there was a Shiplake for girls’ and so, in being true to that first core value of inclusive, we feel that offering girls those same opportunities from year 7 makes Shiplake an even more positive experience and even better learning environment.”

An Independent Schools Inspectorate inspection in May showed the college achieved full compliance and the top category of “excellent” in both achievement and the personal development of pupils.

Means-tested bursaries are available and academic, art, music, drama and sport scholarships are offered.

The college also offers one 100 per cent all-rounder scholarship to a girl or boy currently at a state-maintained primary school who would be looking to join year 7 in September 2023 but would not be able to attend Shiplake without substantial financial support.

Mr Howe warmly invites prospective families to an open morning on Saturday, November 19 for year 7 and year 9 entry and Saturday, October 1 for year 12 entry. Alternatively, you may wish to attend a headmaster’s lunch or arrange an individual visit.

To book your attendance, please visit www.shiplake.org.uk complete a registration form or see the admissions assessment timeline for entry at years 7, 9

or 12.