STUDENTS at Cranford House, which launched its new sixth form in 2020, are celebrating an outstanding set of A-level results.

The pass rate was 100 per cent with 70 per cent of all grades being awarded at A* to B and 42 per cent A* or A.

Headmaster Dr James Raymond said: “I am delighted to be able to celebrate the wonderful achievements of our first cohort of sixth form students. I am especially pleased that 95 per cent of pupils are heading off to their chosen university.

“Our students have worked exceptionally hard against the backdrop of the pandemic, showing a real thirst for knowledge, creativity and resilience while retaining their sense of fun.

“We are very proud of each and every student: they richly deserve their success and we are excited to watch them head off on their next steps in the world beyond school.

“I’m also very proud of the teaching team who have worked so hard to support the students.”

He said the results also underlined the school’s reputation for academic excellence in the junior school and at GCSE (average value add of +1.6) over the last five years.