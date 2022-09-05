Monday, 05 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

05 September 2022

Students achieve excellent exam results

05/09/2022

Students achieve excellent exam results

THIS summer, Queen Anne’s students celebrated top examination results, demonstrating the school’s strong credentials in academic excellence.

At A-level, 96 per cent of results were graded at A* to C and a fantastic 45 per cent at A* to A.

The 2022 cohort are heading off to top universities across the UK, including Oxford, Edinburgh, Nottingham and King’s College London, to study a wide variety of subjects including medicine, law, sport science and history. Some students are heading to America after being accepted into Princeton and Boston Universities and Parsons Fine Arts in New York.

Others begin gap years and degree apprenticeship programmes.

Last week, the school’s year 11 students collected their GCSE results.

A superb 64 per cent of grades were at 9 to 7 (A* to A). The school’s English department celebrated exceptional results with 44 per cent of English language students and 43 per cent of English literature students achieving grade 9 (A*).

Head Elaine Purves said: “Our students have shown dedication, determination and enthusiasm throughout their GCSEs and I look forward to seeing them flourish in their A-levels and beyond.”

To discover more about what this leading day and boarding school has to offer, book your place at the forthcoming open morning on Saturday, September 17.

Education

Looking for a job?

Practice manager

Location Sonning Common

Full-time, 37.5 hours per week. Sonning Common Health Centre, Sonning Common, Reading, RG4 9SW. Salary depending on ...

 

Henley Standard Reporter

We are losing one of our shining lights and want to replace her with someone else who twinkles. You will already be ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33