Students achieve excellent exam results

THIS summer, Queen Anne’s students celebrated top examination results, demonstrating the school’s strong credentials in academic excellence.

At A-level, 96 per cent of results were graded at A* to C and a fantastic 45 per cent at A* to A.

The 2022 cohort are heading off to top universities across the UK, including Oxford, Edinburgh, Nottingham and King’s College London, to study a wide variety of subjects including medicine, law, sport science and history. Some students are heading to America after being accepted into Princeton and Boston Universities and Parsons Fine Arts in New York.

Others begin gap years and degree apprenticeship programmes.

Last week, the school’s year 11 students collected their GCSE results.

A superb 64 per cent of grades were at 9 to 7 (A* to A). The school’s English department celebrated exceptional results with 44 per cent of English language students and 43 per cent of English literature students achieving grade 9 (A*).

Head Elaine Purves said: “Our students have shown dedication, determination and enthusiasm throughout their GCSEs and I look forward to seeing them flourish in their A-levels and beyond.”

To discover more about what this leading day and boarding school has to offer, book your place at the forthcoming open morning on Saturday, September 17.