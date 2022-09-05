Thriving school with flexible boarding

IN the academic year 2021-22, The Oratory received the highest grade of “excellent” from the Independent Schools Inspectorate for the categories of pupils’ academic and other achievements and pupils’ personal development.

Inspectors described Oratory pupils as showing “ high levels of understanding for their age”.

They said: “They show self-confidence in many areas of school life, are resilient and adapt well to new situations.

“They are self-reflective and have a strong awareness of their strengths and weaknesses.”

The Good Schools Guide revisited the school, describing The Oratory as “an active choice for families looking for a nurturing environment” and commenting on the “excellent leadership”.

The school has once again secured its place in the Good Schools Guide Best Boarding Schools 2022: “Parents love the ability to ‘dip in and out of boarding’ — truly flexible.”

Day, weekly and flexi-boarding is available.

The Oratory’s move to

co-education in 2020 has proved extremely successful, both in terms of girl numbers and the experience for girls and boys alike. The 1st XI girls’ hockey team won the under-18s Berkshire league in their first competitive season last term and the under-15s rugby team won the south-west regional section of the Schools Cup, securing a place in the finals.

New sixth form centre

The Oratory is excited to announce the opening of a new sixth form centre in September.

The building will provide a communal space where sixth form pupils can relax, study areas, offices relating to sixth form life and higher education, a wellness room/quiet space and a kitchen.

The space echoes and anticipates the higher education institutions, smoothing the transition from school to university.

Headmaster Joe Smith says: “The Oratory is thriving as a

co-educational school, as can be seen from our excellent ISI inspection and Good Schools Guide review outcomes. Do come and visit us.”

Open mornings: Discover more about Oratory life, meet the pupils and staff in person and view the stunning facilities.

Saturday, October 1 — sixth form open morning; Saturday, October 8 — whole school open morning.