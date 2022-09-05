Growing school for boys and girls

RUPERT House welcomes boys and girls aged three to 11 into our happy and high-achieving school.

In September 2020 the school became fully co-ed, enabling both boys and girls to stay for the duration of their primary education from nursery through to year 6.

Since making this move, Rupert House has seen pupil numbers rise 29 per cent with numbers expected to rise further during the 2022/23 academic year.

From September, there will be mixed classes in every year group in both the prep and pre-prep.

From the moment a child enters our care they are encouraged to adopt a growth mindset, enabling them to believe that their skills and abilities are not set in stone.

Setbacks are reframed as hurdles to overcome and the children are encouraged and rewarded for stepping out of their comfort zone in their learning and for their willingness to embrace challenge. Our small class sizes enable us to focus on each child as an individual, helping them to climb their own ladder to success whatever their goal.

Academic and co-curricular success at Rupert House goes from strength to strength as we prepare pupils for entry to senior school at both 11 and 13+.

Once again, our year 6 pupils all obtained places at their first-choice senior schools with a total of 15 scholarships and awards won by the cohort of 20 children in academic, performing arts, sport and art categories and considerable success in the 11+ grammar school assessments. Our location in the heart of Henley enables Rupert House to provide a whole host of opportunities for our pupils. We have our own newly revamped on-site Forest school and playing fields as well as an all-weather pitch, tennis and netball courts.

Our close links with Henley’s cricket, rugby and rowing clubs and Henley leisure centre mean that our pupils have access to expert coaching and fantastic facilities on a regular basis during both sports lessons and after-school clubs.

Children in years 3 to 6 play regular sports fixtures against nearby prep schools and have the opportunity to experience a variety of river sports including rowing, paddle-boarding, kayaking and bell-boating. In addition, the town hall and the Kenton Theatre are just short walk away and are professional settings in which pupils are regularly given the opportunity to display their skills in music and the performing arts.

There are more than 60 extracurricular activities to choose from at Rupert House, including cricket, golf, rugby, tennis, ballet, breakdancing, cross-country, orchestra, design technology, animation, paddle-boarding, rowing and drama.

We offer wraparound care from 7.30am to 5pm and have a number of minibus routes in order to make sure the school is accessible to everyone. We’d be delighted to show you around Rupert House – our big blue door is always open.

To arrange a personal tour at a time to suit you, please call Arlette Halfhead in our admissions department on (01491) 574263.

We look forward to meeting you.