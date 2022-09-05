Pioneering education for today

QUEEN Anne’s is an inspirational day and boarding school for girls aged 11 to 18, set in 35 acres in the heart of Berkshire with easy access to London.

Founded in 1894, the school is steeped in history and tradition and is known for its pioneering education that prepares girls for the challenges of the modern world.

The school is part of the United Westminster Grey Coat Foundation that was founded in 1699 in Westminster as the Grey Coat Hospital.

From the sixth form centre that could be mistaken for Google offices to the careful support of the wellbeing programme, the school is breaking down barriers and revolutionising the way that teenagers are taught, deploying the latest educational neuroscience research. Every girl is inspired to explore and enjoy her individuality, free from gender-stereotypes, in a safe environment that champions excellence and deep creativity.

A three-time recipient of the prestigious Microsoft Showcase Schools Award for its extensive digital teaching and learning, Queen Anne’s is also known for its exceptional “value added” with students achieving, on average, 1.5 grades better than expected at GCSE.

The school is known for its performing and creative arts offering.

It boasts a state-of-the-art music centre and a 250-seat theatre and has a thriving dance department as well as outstanding art, design, animation and ceramics provision.

Across the extensive sports facilities, you will find an ethos of excellence and inclusion where physical activity is promoted as essential for wellbeing and development.

Lacrosse, netball, tennis, dance, trampolining, swimming and athletics all feature highly, both in academic PE and in the bursting extracurricular programme with the recent additions of football, badminton and cricket, which are growing in popularity.

Elite sportswomen are supported at county, regional and national levels with representation across a vast array of sports including lacrosse, athletics, trampolining, netball, rowing, swimming, cricket and equestrian.

Key entry points at 11+, 13+ and 16+. Discover more at the Queen Anne’s open morning on Saturday, September 17 and Friday, November 11 or the sixth form open evening on Tuesday, September 27. To book, visit www.qas.org.uk