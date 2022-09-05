Opportunities and achievement

WHY choose an independent school for your child’s senior education?

Each year, around 50 per cent of year 7 pupils join Pangbourne College from state primary schools.

So why do some parents choose a fee-paying school for their child’s senior education?

Help with the juggle

There are many practical benefits for busy working families who are juggling school runs with meal times before taxiing their children to the next music lesson/sports club/DofE session.

Independent schools generally offer a longer day, which is filled with a range of co-curricular activities alongside academic learning.

Broadening minds

It’s generally acknowledged that independent schools can offer a far greater range of non-academic activities than state secondary schools.

At Pangbourne there are countless opportunities to try things such as rowing, horse riding, clay pigeon shooting and yoga, to name a few.

There are also opportunities to visit lots of interesting places from the V&A Museum in London to the Nabugabo Learning Centre in Uganda.

Nurturing talent

If a child has a particular interest in an area such as sport, music, drama or art, it can be challenging for state schools to find the staff or resources needed to nurture their talents. In these circumstances it’s often down to the parents to find support from outside the school.

Independent schools are more likely to have specialist teachers and facilities to ensure that children can both discover and develop their creative talents.

Support and stretch

Most importantly for some parents, an independent education is more likely to lead to better academic results than their child would achieve in a state school environment.

Class sizes are usually much smaller, which means that teachers can spend more time with individual pupils.

For those children who have the potential to achieve top grades, they are more likely to receive the stretch they need and for others who struggle academically, an independent school is more likely to have the resources to provide the support they need.

Life beyond school

With a combination of academic results and opportunities to pursue lots of different interests, independently educated children are better able to develop the “soft” skills such as confidence, resilience, adaptability, teamwork and leadership, which will put them in good stead for life after school.

Independent schools also tend to have a strong alumni network which they can call upon to offer support and guidance for pupils making career choices and deciding on their next steps.

Community

Another key benefit of an independent education is the opportunity to get to know other families and to become part of a school community.

Strong social ties are built up over the five to seven years that your child is at school and these are valued by parents and teachers alike. At the end of the day, an independent education is a significant investment in your child’s future.

The key is to identify the school which is the right fit for your child and your family. If you can find a school which offers all these benefits, it will be a very good investment indeed.

Pangbourne College is an independent, co-educational boarding and day school for pupils aged 11 to 18 in West Berkshire.