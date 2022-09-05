Opportunity to learn and have fun

MOULSFORD is a thriving independent day and boarding prep school for boys aged three to 13 set on the banks of the River Thames in South Oxfordshire.

We aim for our boys to receive the broadest possible education, while remembering that they will learn best when happy and settled.

Our down-to-earth, family-focused approach embraces the fact that boys of this age should be having fun at the same time as learning.

Moulsford offers boys superb opportunities for learning while having fun, with a restructured curriculum designed not only to prepare boys for senior schools but also to ensure they have the skills for life beyond.

The curriculum promotes intellectual agility, encourages them to think and analyse critically, makes connections across the subjects and gives plenty of opportunity for creativity and collaboration.

The boys are encouraged to build resilience by having a go, taking a well-thought out risk and, on occasion, failing.

Moulsford boys learn much more than simply how to score highly in summative tests and regurgitate learned facts.

Through Moulsford’s activities programme, the school aims to offer boys opportunities to develop new skills and talents while becoming a conscientious citizen.

Working towards the Moulsford Award, boys can try bike maintenance, cookery, bushcraft, photography, climbing, drama, chess, pantomime, parkour, geocaching and many more activities covering the five key elements of performance and arts, community, self-development, adventure and healthy living. Moulsford’s reputation for sport remains extremely strong with all boys in teams A to F regularly playing competitive matches. Major sports are football, rugby, hockey, cricket and athletics. Minor sports, including golf, skiing, fencing and judo, have also seen significant successes. Music and drama remain very popular with about three-quarters of the boys from years 3 to 8 playing an instrument.

At 13+ boys progress to leading independent day and boarding schools, including Abingdon, Eton, Harrow, Radley, Magdalen College School, St Edward’s Oxford, Wellington, Marlborough, Bradfield, Pangbourne and The Oratory.

The school’s riverside setting provides a different dimension to prep school life with kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards all put to good use. At Forest School there are opportunities for fire-building, whittling and making bows and arrows. It is something of a cliché but boys really can be boys at Moulsford.

The school operates school transport across Oxfordshire and West Berkshire. Please refer to our website for current routes, with new ones regularly considered. www.moulsford.com

New pre-prep building

THE new state-of-the-art pre-prep building, which opens in September, is home to pre-school, reception, year 1 and year 2.

The pre-school is a new venture for the school and will be for boys and girls who have turned three.

There are no plans for any other year groups in the school to be co-educational and from reception onwards (as now) Moulsford will focus on delivering an outstanding education for boys.