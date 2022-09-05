Where students earn their stripes

LEIGHTON PARK is a day and boarding school for girls and boys aged 11 to 18. Founded in 1890, it is set in 65 acres of beautiful parkland in Reading.

Winner of the best

co-educational school (south-east England) award 2021, the school has been fully co-ed since 1993 and has a 50:50 ratio of girls to boys at its year 7 entry point.

According to the Government’s latest sixth form league tables, Leighton Park is the best performing school in Berkshire and one of only eight in England to have always appeared in the top 100 since the rankings began.

Our A-level students achieved

72 per cent A*/A grades last year.

In January, the Independent Schools Inspectorate awarded Leighton Park a “double excellent” standard, the highest possible attainment for an independent school, in recognition of the quality of pupils’ personal development and academic progress.

Our approach is to support students to succeed as themselves with the breadth and depth to thrive in life as well as in the academic arena.

Our aim is to nurture our students’ talents, whatever they might be, with academic achievement the consequence of our approach rather than the object.

While the school offers a holistic curriculum, it is particularly well-known for its STEAM academic approach, which combines the analytical skills from science, technology, engineering and maths with the creativity of the arts.

It won the national award for excellence in STEAM education in 2020.

Music is another strength of the school with a stunning music and media centre providing students with exceptional facilities, including a Yamaha live lounge recording studio.

Our music department is accredited as a flagship music education partner, the only school in Europe to hold this status, with 50 per cent of students studying an instrument and 27 music teachers on staff.

We believe a school must be judged by the full range of achievements of its students and at Leighton Park we develop young people who understand, cherish and make a difference to the world they inherit.

With Quaker values given currency and purpose through our Ethical Changemaker programmes, students have the opportunity to play a positive role in society, exhibiting the values of Simplicity, Truth, Respect, Integrity, Peace, Equality and Sustainability, or STRIPES. We have won the Independent School Association Award for outstanding local community engagement for the past two years.

Our flexi, weekly and full boarding students enjoy the very best of Leighton Park with a vibrant evening and weekend programme on and off site.

Our year 7 and 8 boarders live in Fryer, a newly refurbished boarding house for our younger students.

Our girls’ senior boarding house is situated next to our sports fields, surrounded by magnificent oak trees, while our senior boys enjoy being located close to the school restaurant.

We warmly invite you to visit us and meet the enthusiastic students and dedicated staff who all make a unique contribution to the success of our school community.