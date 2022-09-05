Wealth of opportunities for pupils

WITH unbeatable pastoral care and superb facilities for sport and the performing arts, Cranford House pupils enjoy educational excellence.

The school is a small, warmly welcoming co-educational independent day school for pupils aged three to 18.

Its nursery, junior, senior and sixth form departments work in tandem to provide the best possible learning outcomes for each stage of the pupils’ education and a seamless progression throughout their time at school.

Set in beautiful grounds on the Oxfordshire and Berkshire border in the heart of Moulsford village, Cranford House is celebrating more than 90 years of excellence in independent education.

Today, the school is proud to continue offering its pupils a wealth of opportunities and superb facilities for sport, science, the creative and performing arts and much more besides.

Cranford House is renowned for its strong focus on pastoral care and the positive, supportive relationships between pupils and staff. It is fully committed to ensuring this happy, friendly school is a place that pupils look forward to coming to each day.

As the leading co-educational school in the region, Cranford House aims to provide pupils with a progressive education for the 21st century.

Pupils leave Cranford House as well-rounded individuals with a host of achievements under their belts.

Book your place to attend the open morning on Saturday, October 8.

Call (01491) 651218 or visit www.cranfordhouse.net