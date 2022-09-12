ROB HARMER has been headmaster of co-ed independent St Mary’s Preparatory School and Nursery for 13 years.

Based in a Victorian townhouse in the centre of Henley, this popular and vibrant school is an established part of the community.

Mr Harmer says: “One of the things that I am most proud of is our reputation for enabling our children to achieve their very best in a uniquely nurturing environment.

“We know that children thrive when they feel happy, confident and supported and our small class sizes enable teachers to approach each child as an individual.”

The school’s high quality pastoral care is praised by parents, who say: “The school is a fantastic learning environment for children with strong, focused teachers and excellent pastoral support.”

Mr Harmer says: “St Mary’s children enjoy a well-rounded education — our academic outcomes are outstanding with our year 6 children going on to their first choice of senior schools but we are also very proud of our pupils’ achievements in sport, art, drama and music.

“Our pupils are confident and happy, they support each other and there is a wonderful feeling of family within the school.”

The children learn a variety of sports, including rugby and football, hockey and netball, swimming, cricket, athletics, gymnastics and many more. From year 3 upwards, taking part in competitive fixtures with local schools is a weekly highlight for the children, who enjoy representing their school and playing together as part of a team.

Mr Harmer says: “Our children develop a love of learning for life, a curiosity and passion to discover more about the world that they take with them into senior school and beyond.

“We encourage our children to be fearless, to push the boundaries of what they believe is possible, and delight in seeing them go further than they thought possible.”

To find out more about St Mary’s, book a private tour during the school’s open week from September 19 to 23. Places are limited. Call (01491) 573118 or email info@stmarys-henley.co.uk