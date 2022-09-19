‘Best boarding school’ opens new sixth form centre

IN the academic year 2021/22, The Oratory received the highest grade of Excellent in the Independent Schools Inspectorate for both categories of “pupils’ academic and other achievements” and “pupils’ personal development”.

The Good Schools Guide re-visited the school, describing The Oratory as “an active choice for families looking for a nurturing environment” and commenting on the “excellent leadership”.

The school has once again secured its place in the Good Schools Guide ‘Best Boarding Schools 2022’.

The Oratory’s move to co-education in 2020 has proved extremely successful, both in terms of girl numbers and the experience for girls and boys alike.

The 1st XI girls’ hockey team won the U18s Berkshire league in their first team of competitive hockey and the U15s rugby team won the south-west regional section of the Schools Cup, securing their place in the finals.

Meanwhile The Oratory’s new sixth form centre opened this month. The space echoes and anticipates the higher education institutions, smoothing the transition from school to university. You can visit our stunning facilities and meet our pupils and staff in person at our next sixth form opening morning on Saturday, October 1 or the whole school open morning on Saturday, October 8.