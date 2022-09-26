Monday, 26 September 2022

26 September 2022

Collection

A BAG 2 School collection will be held in the car park at the recreation ground off Victoria Road, Wargrave, from 9am today (Friday).

Good quality men’s, women’s and children’s clothes are required. Items, which should be bagged and tied up, can be dropped off from 8am.

These will be sold to importers and wholesalers abroad and a sum of money according to the total weight of the clothes will be donated to Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave.

For more information, visit www.bag2school.com

