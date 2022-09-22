School challenges, cherishes and inspires children in happy atmosphere

FOUNDED in 1907 and situated in Abingdon, the Manor Preparatory School is an independent,

co-educational day school that

welcomes children aged two to 11.

The school offers a wonderfully happy, creative and varied learning experience where every child is challenged, cherished and inspired to reach their potential.

The Manor received the highest possible rating of “excellent” in all areas from the Independent Schools Inspectorate following its most recent inspection.

The inspectors commented that “pupils approach every day with an overwhelming passion to learn and develop”. Parents often comment on how happy the children are and on the feeling of warmth that fills every corner of the school — laughter is an essential part of the school day.

The children’s personal development is further strengthened by staff who act as excellent role models.

Every pupil is encouraged to push him/herself to new challenges as the school aims to foster a “have a go” attitude, ensuring the children always give their best and resulting in outstanding results academically, on the sports field and in the creative and performing arts.

Headmaster Alastair Thomas says: “Our job is to prepare children for life, not just senior school, and to ensure they collect happy memories along the way.”

The Manor has an excellent record of ensuring that its year 6 leavers move on to the senior school that is perfectly suited to them.

Scholarships, awards and exhibitions feature highly in all areas with an impressive 27 offered to year 6 pupils in 2022.

At the heart of the school is a lovely, historic manor house building surrounding by purpose-built light and spacious classrooms and facilities which ensure the school strikes the perfect balance between old and new while always aiming to improve its facilities. There is an exciting development plan in place to extend the breadth of opportunities on offer even further.

The Manor aims to simplify the logistics of family life with access to an extensive daily bus service covering Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Wiltshire.

The school also provides fully flexible wraparound care from 7.30am to 6pm, most of which is free.

To find out more about how the Manor challenges, cherishes and inspires every child or to arrange a tour, please visit www.manorprep.org or call Nicole Burroughs, director of admissions and marketing, on

01235 858462 or email

admissions@manorprep.org