Monday, 24 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

24 October 2022

Open days

CRAZIES Hill Primary School is to hold open mornings for the families of children due to start school in September next year.

These will include a presentation, a tour of the school, a chance to meet staff and parents and a question and answer session.

They will take place between 9.30am and 10.15am on Thursday, November 3, Wednesday,  December 7 and Monday, January 6.  

For more information, call 0118 940 2612 or email office@crazieshill.wokingham.
sch.uk

Meanwhile, the school has a new reception teacher. Jennifer Winter is teaching Remenham class alongside Sue Deighton.

24 October 2022

More News:

Light party

A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33