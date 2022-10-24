CRAZIES Hill Primary School is to hold open mornings for the families of children due to start school in September next year.

These will include a presentation, a tour of the school, a chance to meet staff and parents and a question and answer session.

They will take place between 9.30am and 10.15am on Thursday, November 3, Wednesday, December 7 and Monday, January 6.

For more information, call 0118 940 2612 or email office@crazieshill.wokingham.

sch.uk

Meanwhile, the school has a new reception teacher. Jennifer Winter is teaching Remenham class alongside Sue Deighton.