Monday, 24 October 2022
CRAZIES Hill Primary School is to hold open mornings for the families of children due to start school in September next year.
These will include a presentation, a tour of the school, a chance to meet staff and parents and a question and answer session.
They will take place between 9.30am and 10.15am on Thursday, November 3, Wednesday, December 7 and Monday, January 6.
For more information, call 0118 940 2612 or email office@crazieshill.wokingham.
sch.uk
Meanwhile, the school has a new reception teacher. Jennifer Winter is teaching Remenham class alongside Sue Deighton.
