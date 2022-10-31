Students enjoy flourishing half term of arts events at Queen Anne’s School

QUEEN Anne’s School has had a flourishing half term of arts events with drama, poetry, art, film and music.

Recently, Queen Anne’s LAMDA students collected their bronze, silver and gold medals for achieving merits and distinctions in their exams.

These rigorous exams require students to prepare two or three scenes from plays in different time periods and earn them valuable UCAS points.

Afro-Guyanese poet John Agard visited the school and led a seminar with the QAS Afro-Caribbean Society as well as reciting his most famous poems in an assembly, followed by a book signing.

GCSE art students are studying Canadian artist, Ava Roth, and were able to contact her to find out about her creative process and how she works with different materials in each season.

Lower five students grabbed their clapperboards as they participated in a ‘one day film school’, learning how to choreograph convincing fight scenes and the skills needed for screenwriting and editing.

The music department has been thriving with highlights this term including a recital with pianist James Lisney and the Scriabin Conference where delegates represented universities such as Princeton, Yale, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Hong Kong among others.

