Villagers create scarecrow trail to help fund pre-school

A SCARECROW trail raised £240 for Sonning Common Pre-School.

Seventeen scarecrows were made for the trail, which was in place for almost a fortnight until Sunday.

All participants were given a starter pack which included straw, baling twine, newspaper and a hessian sack.

Naomi Readings, one of the organisers, said: “The effort that went into the scarecrows was outstanding.

“From The Wizard of Oz and Harry Potter creations to a chimney sweep and painter and decorator, they were all shapes and sizes and offered a great display.”

The top three scarecrows were made by, in order, Cliff and Pip Readings, of Westleigh Drive, Maisie and Albie Rees, and Pete and Heather Wickham, of Reades Lane.

Pip Readings said: “I enter because three of my grandchildren go to the pre-school and my older grandchildren used to go there. If they are doing anything, we try to get involved. It took me a day to do and we got its clothes from the charity shop.

“It’s exciting to have won but I think they were all really good and it must have been difficult for the judges to decide.”

The scarecrows were judged by Vines Farm in Horsepond Road, Kidmore End, and the winner will be displayed there.

The prizes were donated by Bridges estate agents and village pubs, the Hare & Hounds and the Butcher’s Arms.

The proceeds will go towards Tonies, which encourage speech and language learning through songs and stories, herbs and plants for the children’s garden area and learning play equipment.

Naomi Readings, said: “The pre-school is a charity-run organisation so relies on support from the local community.

“We were extremely pleased with how many people hosted a scarecrow and also the number of people that bought a map and followed the trail.”