14 November 2022

Trees sale

CRAZIES Hill Primary School’s parent teacher association is selling Christmas trees to raise funds.

The 5ft to 6ft premium grade Fraser firs cost £40 each and 80 are available.

Collection will be from the school from 3.30pm to 4.30pm on Friday, December 2 and 9am to noon on Saturday, December 3.

To secure a tree, make a bank transfer to: Crazies Hill PTA, account number 13239287, sort code 60-10-35, with “Name Xmas Tree” as the reference and email ptacrazieshill@gmail.com

14 November 2022

