Trees sale

Thank you, you’re my superhero
A SINGER has received a new kidney from an old ... [more]
Monday, 14 November 2022
CRAZIES Hill Primary School’s parent teacher association is selling Christmas trees to raise funds.
The 5ft to 6ft premium grade Fraser firs cost £40 each and 80 are available.
Collection will be from the school from 3.30pm to 4.30pm on Friday, December 2 and 9am to noon on Saturday, December 3.
To secure a tree, make a bank transfer to: Crazies Hill PTA, account number 13239287, sort code 60-10-35, with “Name Xmas Tree” as the reference and email ptacrazieshill@gmail.com
14 November 2022
More News:
A WOMAN has been recognised for her outstanding ... [more]
TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known ... [more]
POLL: Have your say