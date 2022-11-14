Parents and pupils help create school sensory garden

CHILDREN and parents helped to create a new sensory garden at Trinity Primary School in Henley.

The garden, which is at the entrance of the school in Vicarage Road, will help children learn about plant lifecycles, insects and the seasons.

It includes a designated play area, a bug “hotel” and raised beds where the children can grow vegetables to cook.

It has four zones which are designed to appeal to different senses and is fully accessible.

Teaching assistant Rebecca Parks, who worked with garden designer Ingrid Leene on the layout, said: “The idea came up after we built the outdoor classroom.

“We decided that this area still looked a state and something needed to be done.

“I was asked by the headteacher to lead the project and I said yes.

“It’s good to see it come together. It looks amazing.

“We believe children learn best when they’re fully engaged and a sensory garden is a brilliant all-round teaching tool that will do exactly that.” Mrs Leene, from Peppard, said: “Lots of my friends have kids here and I like giving something back.

“There are four zones with different functions — a sensory zone with different ferns and grasses, which is quite tactile.

“There’s the woodland quarter as it’s a shady spot. The trees were already there and we put in lots of shady plants. They’ll be fiery red over autumn and winter, so there won’t be bare soil.

“There’s a play area with games and a summer area with vegetables and a raised bed so they are accessible for wheelchairs. There are herbs in here, so you get to appreciate the fragrance.”

The work was carried out over half term to minimise disruption to the school.

Gemma Grange, 39, planted small shrubs and flowers with her son, Zeb, three.

She said: “My two older boys come to the school and I’m really excited for them to have this available to them.” The £10,000 project was managed by Jess Craig, the owner of Spaces Aligned, a Henley garden design and maintenance service.

She said: “We are very proud to work on such a fantastic initiative for the school, which will provide a wonderful place that the children can enjoy for many years to come.”

The garden was funded by the school, the Friends of Trinity School, which raised £4,000, and WPA Health Insurance, which sponsors local projects that have health benefits. Local businesses also donated materials and expertise.

Nicola Nott, who chairs the Friends, said: “The idea started a couple of years ago. We wanted the front of the school to look a lot more welcoming.

“We decided that we wanted to make the space not just a pleasant area to be in at play times but also an opportunity for learning. It is the result of a huge team effort by local businesses and individuals.”

Cora Corrigan, of WPA Health Insurance, said: “It’s so nice to see it come to fruition for the school and the children.”