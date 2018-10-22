Parents wait for result of son’s cancer treatment in Turkey

THE parents of a boy fighting cancer will find out next month if his specialist treatment has been successful.

Charlie Ilsley, 11, from Emmer Green, flew to Turkey with his parents Toni and Mark to undergo CyberKnife treatment in an attempt to eradicate two tumours on his spine.

The treatment, which is the latest in radiotherapy and delivers a high dose with pinpoint accuracy, is not available to children at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he had surgery previously.

Charlie had the treatment in August followed by chemotherapy before returning to Ankara last month for a second round of chemotherapy.

He returned this month for his third bout of chemotherapy which went well and the family returned home on Sunday. So far, Charlie has suffered no side effects.

He will now have an MRI scan in Turkey on November 5 to see if his tumours have shrunk and will stay for three weeks. The family then face two more trips to Turkey in order to complete the chemotherapy treatment.

Mrs Ilsley said: “Charlie was absolutely fine in hospital and didn’t suffer any side effects but he does get depressed about being stuck in a room. He misses everyone at home and wants to see his friends and his brother and he misses the dog. One day feels like seven but the staff are lovely.”

Charlie, who started at Highdown School in Emmer Green last month, first showed signs of being ill in March 2015. Doctors discovered a tumour about the size of a snooker ball in his brain. Another tumour was found on his spine.

He underwent a 10-hour operation in April that year in which the brain tumour was partially removed.

He then had 31 sessions of radiotherapy followed by chemotherapy before he was given the all-clear in March 2016. Then in March this year the tumours on his spine were discovered.

More than £26,000 has been raised towards the £45,000 cost of his treatment and the family’s flights.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/cyber

knife-treatment-for-charlie