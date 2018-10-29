Residents pledge to fight golf club sale

CAMPAIGNERS have vowed to keep fighting the sale of a golf course in Emmer Green for a housing development.

Reading Golf Club has agreed to sell the land to Wates Developments, of Surrey, in order to build 700 homes.

However, the sale has been opposed by campaign group Keep Emmer Green.

The land, which straddles the boundary between Reading and South Oxfordshire, has been put forward as a major housing site for South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan 2033.

Julian Ansell, chairman of Keep Emmer Green, said members had raised their concerns with the planning inspector for Reading Borough Council’s local plan 2036. They argued that the development would put severe pressure on services and infrastructure in Emmer Green and Caversham.

Mr Ansell said: “It is clear that the club fully intends to relocate and sell the entire site for a major housing development. The developer seems keener on carving up the course than telling the community what its plans are.

“We’ve been delighted by the strong local opposition to any proposals to develop the course. We encourage the whole community to get involved in the campaign.”

The sale of the club would mean a cash windfall for the 500 members and the club being relocated. Members voted overwhelmingly in favour last month.

