School and Lions donate £5,000 to Charlie appeal

DONATIONS totalling £5,500 have been made towards an appeal for specialist treatment for a boy fighting cancer.

Charlie Ilsley, 11, from Emmer Green, has had a scan which showed the two tumours on his spine have gone after he received CyberKnife treatment at a hospital in Turkey.

Almost £30,000 has been raised towards the £45,000 cost of the treatment and his family’s flights but the family now needs to raise another £35,000 in order for Charlie to have stem cell treatment.

The Reading Lions Club donated £3,000 towards his treatment, half of which came from a former member who wanted to remain anonymous.

Sarah Kidd-May, the club’s youth lead, said: “It’s a local child undergoing treatment and Reading Lions support the local community, individuals and groups to make a difference and improve their lives.

Highdown School in Emmer Green, where Charlie is a pupil, raised £2,500 with a health and wellbeing fund-raising day, which included a cake sale and a raffle, and a non-uniform day.

Jo Arnold, the school’s head of special educational needs, said: “We wanted to support Charlie with raising money so he could have this treatment.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/cyberknife-treatment-for-charlie

Charlie is pictured, left, with Jo Arnold and with Reading Lions’ vice-president David Ebsworth (left) and president Paul Gibbons.