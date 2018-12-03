School still ‘good’ says watchdog

HIGHDOWN School and Sixth Form Centre has retained its “good” rating.

The Emmer Green school was inspected by Ofsted last month, the first visit since it received the previous rating in April 2015.

Inspector Beverley Murtagh said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection. Teachers make good use of assessment information to plan work that meets the needs of pupils and as a result the school has shown steady improvement over the last few years.

“The school is characterised by an inclusive and nurturing ethos. Teachers know their pupils as individuals and there is a strong culture of mutual respect where all are valued.

“Pupils appreciate what staff do for them and as a result they behave well, both in lessons and around school.”

Mrs Murtagh praised headteacher Rachel Cave, saying: “You have successfully addressed areas for improvement identified in the last inspection. You know the strengths and where there are weaknesses you are acting to improve them.

“You have a focused plan to raise the achievement of disadvantaged pupils and are supporting a few subject areas where the GCSE results have not yet shown the same high levels of progress seen in most subjects.”

She said the school now needed to ensure disadvantaged pupils reach similar outcomes as other pupils nationally and reduce persistent absence, especially by disadvantaged pupils.