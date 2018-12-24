Woman in kidnap ordeal

A WOMAN was kidnapped at knifepoint and bundled into the boot of her own car before being attacked.

The 58-year-old was in Scott Close, Emmer Green, on Tuesday evening last week when she was grabbed by two men with a large knife.

They forced her into the back of her BMW 1 Series and then drove around before stopping in Tanners Lane, near Chalkhouse Green, to assault the woman.

She managed to escape and get help from a member of the public.

The woman suffered injuries to her head, torso and hands and police released an image showing her face bloodied and bruised.

Police described both attackers as black and said one was “broad-shouldered” and possibly in his twenties.

Det Ch Insp Matt Stone said: “The victim continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries and we are working with her and her family to progress the investigation.

“We are carrying out forensic examinations, conducting house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.”