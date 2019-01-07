Charlie waits

A BOY battling cancer is still in Turkey awaiting treatment.

Charlie Ilsley, 11, and his mother Toni, from Emmer Green, have now been in the country for a month.

He is due to have stem cells in his blood harvested ready to be re-introduced after a final, high dose of chemotherapy.

Mr Ilsley has been sleeping next to her son’s bed at the Memorial Hospital in Ankara and the pair were joined by the rest of the family for Christmas.