Monday, 06 May 2019

Pub flats plan

A PUB in Emmer Green could be knocked down and replaced with eight houses.

Greene King, the owner of the Gardeners Arms, off Surley Row, is seeking planning permission for the scheme from Reading Borough Council.

It says the existing mock Tudor building, which is about 100 years old, has no historic value so could be replaced with two blocks of two semi-detached properties and a terrace of four more.

