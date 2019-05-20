Charlie’s sale

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
A CAR boot sale will be held on Sunday to raise money for a boy’s cancer treatment.
Charlie Ilsley, 12, from Emmer Green, has undergone treatment in Turkey to eradicate two tumours on his spine.
The sale will take place at Shiplake memorial hall. Sellers should arrive between 7am and 8am and buyers from 7.30am to 1pm.
Pitch fees cost £10 for cars and £12 for vans. Buyers enter free.
20 May 2019
More News:
Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say