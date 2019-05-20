Monday, 20 May 2019

Charlie’s sale

A CAR boot sale will be held on Sunday to raise money for a boy’s cancer treatment.

Charlie Ilsley, 12, from Emmer Green, has undergone treatment in Turkey to eradicate two tumours on his spine.

The sale will take place at Shiplake memorial hall. Sellers should arrive between 7am and 8am and buyers from 7.30am to 1pm.

Pitch fees cost £10 for cars and £12 for vans. Buyers enter free.

