Boy faces yet more treatment abroad

A BOY who spent months in Turkey having £100,000 worth of cancer treatment is to go to Germany for more.

Charlie Ilsley, 12, from Emmer Green, underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment in Ankara Hospital to eradicate two tumours on his spine.

Now he is to fly to Cologne for immunotherapy treatment that will help his body fight the threat of the disease returning.

Charlie, who attends Highdown School in Emmer Green, will have six sessions over the next few months.

He will be accompanied by his mother Toni with whom he lives in Buckingham Drive together with his father Mark and brother Ollie and sister Jess.

Mrs Ilsley said the latest treatment would cost another £40,000, including the flights, but would give her son the best chance of not relapsing.

She said: “Charlie has been through high dose chemotherapy twice and he can’t have it again because his bone marrow can’t take it. But we have got to do everything we can to stop it coming back and this is the newest and most promising way.

“You go over there for the first time for the blood work and the first vaccine and then you go back every month for five days. It’s just making your own body fight cancer.

“We just want to give Charlie the best chance for a normal future. If that’s what it takes to have a little bit of extra security then that’s what we have got to do.

“The treatment in Turkey did work but we just want to do everything we can.

“If Charlie was old enough to make the decision he would know it’s for the best.”

Mrs Ilsley said the experience should be easier than the family’s multiple trips to Ankara.

“I know there’s more English spoken and it’s not two planes and a whole slog of a journey,” she said.

The family can pay for the treatment as it progresses, as they did in Turkey, and will kick off the fund-raising drive with Charlie’s Family Vintage Fete at Shiplake Memorial Hall next Sunday (July 7) from noon to 6pm. All are welcome to attend.

There will be a fortune teller, a raffle, children’s activities and games, arts and crafts stalls, body piercing and jewellery, sweets, a bouncy castle and a magic man.

The Loddon Brewery in Binfield Heath has donated 72 pints of beer.

Singers Steve Morano and Helen Muggeridge will perform and Charlie will be selling CDs of a song written and performed for him by Scottish musician Jim Duncan to raise money for his treatment.

Mr Duncan, 40, decided to help after seeing Charlie’s story on Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up to Cancer.

He said: “I’ve got a couple of kids myself and I think my eldest was roughly the same age as Charlie when he got his first diagnosis. It hit me really hard — I just felt for him and his parents.

“I just wanted to do something more for him that would benefit him. I’m not a doctor, I’m a musician so the only thing I could do is write a song for him.”

Entry to the fete will be £1.50 each or £5 for a family.