Monday, 12 August 2019
A BOY fighting cancer has undergone more treatment in Germany.
Charlie Ilsley, 12, from Emmer Green, has already had radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment in Turkey to eradicate two tumours on his spine.
Now he has been to Cologne for immunotherapy treatment that will help his body fight the threat of the disease returning.
His mother Toni said the treatment would cost £40,000, including flights, but would give Charlie the best chance of avoiding a relapse.
12 August 2019
