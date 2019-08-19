Bleak future

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
THE future of Emmer Green Residents’ Association is at risk due to a lack of committee members.
The group has issued an appeal for volunteers but says if there is not enough support it will be dissolved.
To volunteer, email egra.membershipsecretary@
gmail.com
19 August 2019
More News:
Five decades of achievements by Norman Radley
1962 Founder member, Goring Gap Players 1965-1999 ... [more]
Station plaque to honour community campaigner
A PLAQUE was unveiled at Goring station to honour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say