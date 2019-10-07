Governor steps down

THE chairman of governors at Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre in Emmer Green has stepped down.

John Taylor had been a governor for eight years and chairman for six.

Headteacher Rachel Cave said he developed the governance of the school, which helped improve its Ofsted rating.

Six years ago the education watchdog said the school required improvement but at its inspection in November last year the school was rated “good”. Ms Cave said: “John has excellent understanding of all educational matters and has supported the leadership team to drive forward the improvements that are bringing great outcomes for our students.

“As a parent of four Highdowner students — two former and two present — he has a vested interest in the achievement of our young people.

“He has challenged me to be the best leader I can be and given me the encouragement needed in what can be a lonely job.”