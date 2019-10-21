New kit for school athletes

THE athletics team at Highdown School in Emmer Green has new kit thanks to Anglian Home Improvements.

The team was one of 20 to be awarded kit sponsorships worth £300 as part of the company’s Support for Sport campaign.

Nick Morris, physical education teacher at the school, said: “We are all so thankful to Anglian for this generous donation.

“We found out about the Support for Sport campaign and decided to submit an application but it was a complete surprise to hear we’d been successful. We are all very excited.

“The team has competed in the Reading ahletics leagues for more than half a century with only one change to the kit in that time.

“This gesture of support will help to foster an even greater sense of team spirit and positivity among the athletes.”

Support for Sport, which is backed by GB Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, is designed to promote grassroots sport.