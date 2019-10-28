Pub upgrade

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
A PUB in Emmer Green has applied for permission to install a new wheelchair ramp and improve its outdoor seating area.
The White Horse in Kidmore End Road also wants to install a “jumbrella”, a dark grey canopy, for the lower seating area and replace some fixed bench seating.
Reading Borough Council will consider the application, which was submitted by Greene King, the pub’s owner.
28 October 2019
More News:
First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
POLL: Have your say