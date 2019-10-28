Pub upgrade

Monday, 28 October 2019

A PUB in Emmer Green has applied for permission to install a new wheelchair ramp and improve its outdoor seating area.

The White Horse in Kidmore End Road also wants to install a “jumbrella”, a dark grey canopy, for the lower seating area and replace some fixed bench seating.

Reading Borough Council will consider the application, which was submitted by Greene King, the pub’s owner.

