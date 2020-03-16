Monday, 16 March 2020

Takeaway plays safe

A CHINESE takeaway in Emmer Green has urged customers not to worry about eating its food in case they think it could contain the coronavirus.

The Pearl River, off Cavendish Road, has a sign in the window that reads: “The staff and the owners have not been to China for over 20 years.”

It goes on to say that “all ingredients are sourced within the UK from an EU source”.

The business last had a food hygiene safety inspection in 2019 when it was given a three-star rating, which means “generally satisfactory”.

