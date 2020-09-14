Pub makes way for housing

A PUB is to be knocked down and eight homes built in its place.

Reading Borough Council has approved the demolition of the Gardeners Arms in Surley Row, Emmer Green, which has been closed for more than a year.

Greene King, which owns the pub, sought planning permission in January last year.

Many residents have raised concerns about the number of new homes and the effect on local amenities.

Loretta Briggs, of Surley Row, said: “The number of dwellings should be reduced from eight to four so as not to overburden local infrastructure, traffic, parking, schools and doctors surgeries.”

Sue and Tony Baldwin, of Stuart Close, Emmer Green, said: “With the enormous amount of excavation involved it is of concern that our back garden would be susceptible to land slippage.

“We object to eight dwellings and would request a maximum of four, thereby keeping the houses, and with that the excavation work, further from our boundary.”

Other residents are upset about losing their local pub.

Jonathon Meek, of Calbourne Drive, Emmer Green, said: “The pub should not be demolished without being offered on the open market at a reasonable rate as a going concern.

“The provision of a very small number of houses does not outweigh the loss of a community asset.”

Pete Green, of Highmoor Road, Caversham, said: “Please don’t get rid of this pub. It’s a fantastic meeting place for all the community and will be missed by many.”

The work should take place in the next three years.