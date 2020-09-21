Woman writes book on son’s cancer fight

THE mother of a boy who is fighting cancer for a third time has written a book about their experience.

Toni Ilsley will release Never Give Up, which tells of story of her son Charlie’s fight against the disease and her search for treatment, before Christmas.

She started writing the book last year while in Turkey where the the 13-year-old was having treatment.

Mrs Ilsley, of Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, said: “I remember thinking, ‘I’ve got to write this down because I don’t want to forget it. I want to tell Charlie when he’s older what he went through.

“I wanted it out of my head and on paper and that started it. I think it’s a form of therapy.

“When we were told again he was going to die I thought, ‘Maybe it might help someone else’. I gave up on it when we were told again earlier this year it was back and then started again during isolation.

“It’s just the story of us and what we’ve been through. It’s a true story about cancer and Charlie and I hope it does help someone else as it helped me.”

Mrs Ilsley used an online programme to help with the layout, such as the introduction and chapters. She said it would be about 60 pages and include pictures.

Charlie was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015. He underwent a 10-hour operation and had 31 sessions of radiotherapy followed by chemotherapy before being given the all-clear.

Then in spring 2018 two tumours were discovered on his spine. Charlie was given the all-clear for the second time in August last year after undergoing specialist radiation treatment in Ankara which his family had to raise the money to pay for.

But in November they were told the disease had returned after a lumbar puncture showed cancer cells in his spinal fluid.

Earlier this year, the Ilsleys were told that the chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment that Charlie underwent had failed.

A scan in March showed the disease in his spine and elsewhere. Charlie had been receiving the drugs etoposide and topotecan but these were stopped as they weren’t working.

Mrs Ilsley searched for new treatments and her son underwent three weeks of a new form of immunotherapy, known as CAR-T cell treatment, in Mexico in the hope of saving his life.

Last month. his family were told the disease is stable and has not grown since March.

Mrs Ilsley returned to Mexico with her son on Monday and was due to have another follow-up scan today (Friday).

Charlie had returned to Highdown School in Emmer Green for the new term. He had lost some of his mobility during self-isolation and is unsteady on his feet so uses a walker paid for by the Danny Green Fund, a charity set up in memory of a boy who died in 2012 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Never Give Up will be sold at Artisans Handmade UK and the Caversham Emporium in Church Street as well as on Amazon.