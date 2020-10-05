Family of boy told cancer has spread

THE family of teenage boy fighting cancer have learned that the disease has spread.

Charlie Ilsley, 13, underwent three weeks of a form of immunotherapy, known as CAR-T cell treatment, in Mexico last month in the hope of saving his life.

But this week his family, who live in Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, were told a scan had shown there was a tiny area of cancer now in his brain. It is said to be growing slowly rather than aggressively.

Charlie is being treated by Dr Jason Williams, director of interventional oncology and immunotherapy at the Williams Cancer Institute in Mexico City.

He is looking at a plan for Charlie, which will involve injecting drugs straight into his spine so the family are facing another trip to Mexico soon.

For his last scan Charlie had to be anaesthetised as he had to stay still for so long but he had a reaction to the muscle relaxant and doctors couldn’t wake him up at first.

When he had recovered he convalesced at the Rancho Las Cascadas, where the family has stayed before.

Mrs Ilsley has written a book which tells the story of her son’s fight against the disease and her search for treatment.

She will release Never Give Up before Christmas. She started writing the book last year while in Turkey where Charlie was having treatment.

Charlie was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015. He underwent a 10-hour operation and had 31 sessions of radiotherapy followed by chemotherapy before being given the all-clear.

Then in spring 2018 two tumours were discovered on his spine. Charlie was given the all-clear for the second time in August last year after undergoing specialist radiation treatment in Ankara which his family had to raise the money to pay for.

But in November they were told the disease had returned after a lumbar puncture showed cancer cells in his spinal fluid.

Earlier this year, the Ilsleys were told that the chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment that Charlie underwent had failed. A scan in March showed the disease in his spine and elsewhere.

Mrs Ilsley searched for new treatments and found out about Dr Williams.

For information on Charlie's prognosis and to help with the fundraising needed to give him treatment, go to Facebook or Just Giving.