I’ll never forget my angel Charlie

THE mother of a boy who died while fighting cancer has paid tribute to her “angel”.

Charlie Ilsley, of Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, passed away on Saturday night at the Royal Berkshire Hospital surrounded by members of his family.

The 13-year-old, who was first diagnosed in 2015, had been taken to the Reading hospital from Heathrow Airport after flying in from Mexico following a scan.

He was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid accumulates within the brain, and died hours later.

His mother Toni said: “My heart is broken — it will never mend. I loved that boy more than he will ever know and I will miss him every day for the rest of my life.

“He was looking at me and was talking to me the whole time and I told him not to be scared.

“He said to me he was sorry for not being the boy I wanted but what he meant was he was sorry that we had spent all our lives in hospital. Then he said he was dying and he had a fit and died.

“I know what he meant — he didn’t want my life to be in hospital, or his life. He really was an angel. He’s definitely going to be one of the biggest stars up there.

“Every day was special with Charlie. I’ll never forget him.

“I feel like he has been ripped away from me and I don’t know where he is.”

Mrs Ilsley and her husband Mark were with their son in Mexico for a week while he had the scan following cutting-edge immunotherapy treatment earlier this year in the hope of saving his life.

His previous scan had shown a 1.5mm tumour in his cerebellum but doctors said it had grown very slowly, not aggressively.

Charlie, who had been using a wheelchair, couldn’t feel his hands when the plane landed at the airport. By the time his parents had moved him to their car he was paralysed from the neck down. When he arrived at the hospital his heart rate was normal but he deteriorated and passed away at 9pm with his parents, sister Jess, 31, brother Ollie, 22, and grandparents Ken and Linda Hall and other relatives by his side.

“He didn’t suffer but I wasn’t expecting it,” said Mrs Ilsley.

“He’s gone and I just can’t believe it. We go and see him every day and sit with him and cuddle and kiss him. He’s surrounded by cuddly toys and looks like he’s asleep.”

Charlie, a pupil at Highdown School in Emmer Green, had undergone various forms of treatment and had twice been given the all-clear. His fight against the disease attracted supporters from around the world who helped raise tens of thousands towards the cost of his treatment, much of it abroad, and the family’s travel. He went across the world in his fight against the disease [Click here to view related story].

He had travelled to Mexico City for treatment and scans several times and also had treatment in Turkey in 2018 and 2019.

He spent weeks at a time in hospital in Ankara, including Christmas 2018. Charlie also underwent treatment in Germany both this year and last.

Mrs Ilsley said: “He was so brave the whole time. Charlie was more worried about me than anything else.

“At the back of my mind I always knew there was a good chance he wasn’t going to make it but I wanted to make sure there were no regrets.”

Mrs Ilsley recently published a book about their experience called Never Give Up in which she told of her tireless search for treatment that would save her son’s life.

She said Charlie was so brave but also recalled his kind and loving nature and his mischievous sense of humour.

“He loved his family, his home and his PlayStation games,” she said.

“I haven’t got a clue what I’m supposed to do now. I’m not doing Christmas. I suppose what’s on my mind is making sure he has a good send-off.

“At this moment the cancer has consumed so much of life in the last five years I don’t want to give it any more time of day.”

Charlie’s supporters are continuing to fundraise to pay for the funeral as well as the £4,000 bill from his last round of treatment.

His mother added: “I can’t even go out of my house now without someone knowing Charlie has died or his story but it’s nice to know there are so many people out there who loved him.”

Rachel Cave, headteacher of Highdown School, said: “The school community is deeply affected by the news of the end of Charlie’s too short life.

“Students and staff have been sharing tributes and memories as they come to terms with this loss.

“In the new year we will work with his family to have a fitting tribute, memorial and celebration of his life.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

His mentor Lisa Pattison said: “We must be forever inspired by Charlie’s bravery and strength.

“Each one of us can learn greatly from Charlie’s outlook on life. Regardless of his challenges, he always remained positive, he was humble, kind and caring.

“He touched the lives of all who knew him, while also impacting on many people he had never met, who were extremely touched by his story of being resolute in his fight against such a cruel disease.

“We will remember his happiness, humour and courage and he will be deeply missed.”

Charlie also attended the Hill Primary School in Caversham from reception to year six.

Deputy head Tim Beavan said: “Throughout his time here, Charlie displayed great determination to overcome any obstacles that came his way.

“His kindness radiated from him. He would always be thinking of others and was so keen to complete jobs and be treated the same as any other pupil even when his illness made this difficult for him.

“We remember Charlie fondly for his sense of humour, his love and care for others and especially for his dog, Eric, about whom he would often talk.

“Despite his illness and necessary absence, Charlie and his family continued to enjoy great relationships with the school and benefited from fundraising events organised solely by the pupils.

“These events demonstrate just how much he was loved by everyone at the school.

“Despite Charlie leaving the school three years ago, the school community has continued to follow and support his journey with great interest and everybody was devastated to hear the incredibly sad news of his death.

“All of our thoughts, prayers and best wishes go out to Toni, Mark and Charlie’s family as they deal with this incredibly difficult situation at such a family-oriented time of year.”

Charlie’s funeral will be held at Reading Crematorium in All Hallows Road on Tuesday at 1pm.

Covid restrictions mean that only 20 people are allowed in the church but if you would like to pay your respects, people are very welcome to stand outside on the street, adhering to social distancing rules.

Please wear any colour but black as Charlie would have wanted to see everyone celebrating his life rather than being in mourning.

There will be a live webcast of the service from 12.55pm at www.obitus.com

The username is Hufi1249 and the password is 687017.