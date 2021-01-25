Charity masks

Monday, 25 January 2021

FACE masks are being sold to raise money for the Ways and Means Trust in Peppard at the Bite Café in Emmer Green.

The masks cost £5 each and all proceeds will be donated to the trust, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health.

The Cavendish Road café, which is open for takeaways only, has already raised £1,100 from mask sales.

