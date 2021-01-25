Charity masks

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Monday, 25 January 2021
FACE masks are being sold to raise money for the Ways and Means Trust in Peppard at the Bite Café in Emmer Green.
The masks cost £5 each and all proceeds will be donated to the trust, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health.
The Cavendish Road café, which is open for takeaways only, has already raised £1,100 from mask sales.
25 January 2021
More News:
Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Permission granted for 130 homes on two sites
PLANS to build up to 130 homes in Watlington have ... [more]
Residents raise £3,000 for village’s Bloom entry
GORING could still enter this year’s Britain in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say