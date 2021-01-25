Monday, 25 January 2021

Barbers in post office

A TURKISH barber’s could be set up inside the Post Office at Emmer Green.

A banner announcing the new arrival has been hung across the front of the premises at the Milestone Way shopping precinct, off Peppard Road.

However, staff in the branch have told customers that a planning application for a change of use is yet to be submitted to Reading Borough Council.

If approved, the business wouldn’t be allowed to open until the national coronavirus lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, the Conisboro Express store in Conisboro Way, Caversham Heights, which has a sub-post office, has a new owner.

Pritpal Singh Malhotra, from Reading, is running the convenience shop as his first venture.

He says he decided to take over because he liked the location.

The sub-post office was moved to the shop from Woodcote Way News in spring 2016.

