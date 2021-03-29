Pair face assault trial

A MAN is facing trial after denying assault. Stefan Cooke, 27, of Rosehill Park, Emmer Green, pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actually bodily harm in Cholmeley Road, Reading, on March 13 when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court. He is accused jointly with Kyle Hickey, 21, of Moneyrow Green, Maidenhead. The trial will be held at Reading Crown Court on April 12.