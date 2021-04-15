Trader admits £30,000 quote con

A ROGUE trader has been ordered to pay more than £6,000 after he attempted to con an elderly woman.

Kevin Dunphy, of Guildford Road, Woking, admitted engaging in misleading commercial practice in breach of the Consumer Protection Act.

He pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court on behalf of himself and his company, the Roofing Firm.

He was prosecuted by Reading Borough Council after Ann Dismukes, of Tredegar Road, Emmer Green, contacted Citizens Advice in June when a £40 quote to clean her gutters escalated into a £30,000 estimate to replace the roof.

Dunphy told the former teacher that it would cost that much to replace the flat roof, when the true cost was £11,000, and that the cost of scaffolding would be £1,500 when it was only £400.

He also said his firm was a limited company, when it had not been incorporated.

Mrs Dismukes and her son, Steve, were unable to find it listed at Companies House and contacted three other roofing firms that quoted for less than half the price.

Dunphy also failed to give Ms Dismukes a written notice of her right to cancel a contract and to comply with the requirements of the Companies Act.

He was fined a total of £2,500 and ordered to pay costs of £3,550.

He was also disqualified from being a company director for two years.

After the hearing, Mr Dismukes said: “We are very pleased with this conviction and glad that it will spare others from having to go through a similar ordeal.

“We like to believe the best in people and Kevin took full advantage of that — we let him into our home and trusted him to do a decent job at a fair price and he repaid that trust by lying to our faces over and over.

“He knew full well that my mum is a retired teacher living on a fixed income, yet he still tried to defraud her out of tens of thousands of pounds. His actions were despicable and we hope he comes to understand that and make better choices in future.

“The whole experience has taught us how important it is to do your research before agreeing to any kind of work on your home — check the company online, get multiple independent quotes and have everything agreed in writing before work starts. Any legitimate contractor will be more than happy to do this, as it's for their protection as much as your own.”

Matthew Golledge, trading standards manager for the council, said: “This case highlights the very serious problem with rogue traders cold calling members of the public and defrauding them by making false and misleading claims.

“In some cases, life savings are lost and victims, who are often elderly and vulnerable, are left in a distressed state and in fear of being targeted in the future.

“Fortunately, in this case, the swift and decisive actions of the council’s trading standards officers prevented the elderly resident from being defrauded.

“This prosecution sends out a clear message that Reading Borough Council will not hesitate to act against offenders who carry out these illegal activities.”