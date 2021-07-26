Homes plan criticised

PLANS to build 257 homes at the former home of Reading Golf Club have been recommended for refusal.

Officers at Reading Borough Council say it would lead to “unacceptable urbanisation” and described it as “unsympathetic” to the landscape.

More than 3,000 objections were lodged during the public consultation, which was submitted by the club in partnership with developer Fairfax. This is believed to be a record for a single application for the council.

The club relocated from Kidmore End Road, Emmer Green, merging with Caversham Heath Golf Club in Mapledurham earlier this year after years of losing money.

Officers believe the development would result in a net loss of biodiversity and fail to make an “appropriate contribution” to the housing needs of the area.

They add: “[The proposal] fails to mitigate its impact on the social and economic infrastructure of the borough, fails to make an appropriate contribution to the provision and improvement of existing open space in the borough and fails to mitigate and compensate the ecological impacts of the development.”

The council’s planning committee was due to make a decision on Wednesday.