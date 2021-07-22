Thursday, 22 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Golf club’s housing plan refused unanimously

Golf club’s housing plan refused unanimously

PLANS to build 257 homes on the former home of Reading Golf Club have been refused.

Reading Borough Council’s planning committee discussed the application on Wednesday and all councillors voted against the proposal after more than an hour of debate.

The application, which was submitted by the club in partnership with developer Fairfax, promised to deliver “family and affordable homes” at the land off Kidmore End Road in Emmer Green.

It received more than 3,000 objections and had been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

Councillors said the loss of green space would have been a “tragedy” and worried the pollution and congestion levels would be made worse.

Reading Golf Club merged with Caversham Heath Golf Club in Mapledurham earlier this year after years of losing money.

The club said it was “disappointed” by the decision, but not surprising given the officer recommendation.

Campaign group Keep Emmer Green, which has fought the plans and proposed an arboretum as an alternative, welcomed the outcome of the meeting.

The club’s first application for 260 homes, which was withdrawn in November, prompted more than 2,000 critical comments. The new application had three fewer homes, but still included a medical centre and plans to open up green space that is currently private land.

For the full story, see next week’s Henley Standard.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33