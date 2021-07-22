Golf club’s housing plan refused unanimously

PLANS to build 257 homes on the former home of Reading Golf Club have been refused.

Reading Borough Council’s planning committee discussed the application on Wednesday and all councillors voted against the proposal after more than an hour of debate.

The application, which was submitted by the club in partnership with developer Fairfax, promised to deliver “family and affordable homes” at the land off Kidmore End Road in Emmer Green.

It received more than 3,000 objections and had been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

Councillors said the loss of green space would have been a “tragedy” and worried the pollution and congestion levels would be made worse.

Reading Golf Club merged with Caversham Heath Golf Club in Mapledurham earlier this year after years of losing money.

The club said it was “disappointed” by the decision, but not surprising given the officer recommendation.

Campaign group Keep Emmer Green, which has fought the plans and proposed an arboretum as an alternative, welcomed the outcome of the meeting.

The club’s first application for 260 homes, which was withdrawn in November, prompted more than 2,000 critical comments. The new application had three fewer homes, but still included a medical centre and plans to open up green space that is currently private land.

