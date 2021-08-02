Golf club plan for 257 new homes refused

PLANS to build 257 homes on the former home of Reading Golf Club have been rejected.

Reading Borough Council’s planning committee voted unanimously to refuse permission.

An application submitted by the club in partnership with developer Fairfax promised to deliver “family and affordable homes” on the land off Kidmore End Road in Emmer Green.

This prompted more than 3,000 objections, which is believed to be a record for a single application sent to the council, and it was recommended for refusal by planning officers.

Councillors said the loss of green space would be a “tragedy” and that air pollution and congestion levels would be made worse by the development.

Councillor Simon Robinson, who represents Peppard ward, said the proposal had caused “a great deal of concern, anger, worry and indeed uproar”.

He continued: “We should be looking to protect green and open spaces, which are the lungs of the environment, and should not be building on them. Emmer Green and the golf course is not the right location for a development of this size.”

Councillor John Ennis said: “I am going to oppose it because there are more questions than answers.

“I would appeal that we enter into a dialogue because I think something will be built on that area. I want to see sustainable communities for young people living in this town.”

Former Peppard ward councillor Clare Grashoff spoke on behalf of action group Keep Emmer Green.

She said: “Our community is deeply upset and angered by this application, which would result in increased traffic, pollution and congestion. Residents feel the design of the development is inconsistent with its surroundings and it would become a dominant feature in an otherwise low-rise area.”

Steve Harourt, vice-chairman of Emmer Green Residents’ Association, said: “Our residents are concerned with the density of the proposed development. It is out of character with the surrounding area and also unsustainable in this out-of-town location.

“Residents in this location would have to rely on their cars. Congestion is a major problem in north Reading and as a result we have poor public transport links and reported illegal pollution levels. This development would only exacerbate the situation. The local infrastructure cannot support it.”

Richard Stainthorp, who lives in Caversham Park Village and is a former mayor of Reading, spoke in favour of the plans.

He said: “I moved to Caversham in the Eighties and became involved in the Save Bugs Bottom campaign. What I see here is something very similar.

“Reading Golf Club is not public open space. For most people, apart from a privileged few, if you went on to that land you are trespassing.

“We lost Bugs Bottom on appeal and the development that took place has been good. I look back on it and I think I was wrong. What you have there now is good but could have been better if the council had worked with the developer.

“Here, we have a very generous offer in terms of affordable housing. We could overcome the objections.”

The applicant’s agent, Jonathan Walton, who is a member of the golf club, said: “We’d welcome discussions with the housing officer, who we haven’t met in over a year. We have been liaising with the council to get the layout right but we simply haven’t finished these discussions.

“We have made no less than 14 requests to meet the council to talk to officers, none of which were met. Can we fix these problems? Absolutely. Why have you not wanted to engage with us, that is the question?”

Reading Golf Club, which merged with Caversham Heath Golf Club in Mapledurham earlier this year, said it was “disappointed” by the decision.

A spokesman said: “It was clear that there is an appetite to provide much-needed family, affordable and social housing on the site.

“As was evident from the meeting, the engagement process with the council, which has been disappointing to date, must be improved to achieve this.

“Reading Golf Club must separately express our extreme disappointment about the misinformation that was stated at the meeting about the club.

“We will be working tirelessly to ensure that social media conjecture and clever subversion does not continue to influence our application in the way it has been allowed to.”

Keep Emmer Green, which proposed an arboretum as an alternative, said it was happy at the decision.

A spokesman said: “Councillors recognised it was poorly conceived and poorly designed, with no regard given to green space or biodiversity and proposed in an unsustainable location, which would have a massive impact on Reading residents.

“We would like to thank the community for objecting in such numbers, which ensured the opposition could not be ignored.”